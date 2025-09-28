Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to register light to moderate rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a weekly bulletin, it said the light to moderate rainfall might register at one or two places in Hyderabad.

In a post on X, Telangan Weatherman said, “As the LPA totally moved away, today there won't be any major rains in Telangana. Till evening - Mainly dry weather expected. Scattered passing light to moderate rains expected in Telangana including Hyderabad during evening to night in a few places however not widespread in nature.”

About 1,000 people living in low-lying areas here were shifted to relief camps on Saturday morning as the Musi River was in spate following heavy rains in the city and other parts of Telangana.

The residents of low-lying areas, who were evacuated to relief camps late on Friday, were being provided food and other essential items, officials said.

The flood water entered the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), a major bus complex in Telangana, prompting authorities to halt the bus services. Passengers waiting for buses in the complex were shifted out safely.

The water level in Musi River rose after the gates of Hyderabad's twin reservoirs -- Himayatsagar and Osmansagar -- were raised following the heavy rains.