Hyderabad to Register Light to Moderate Rain with Gusty Winds: IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the Hyderabad is likely to register light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds with 40 to 50 kmph

In a local weather forecast bulletin, it said, "Generally, cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times Intense spells accompanied with gusty winds with 40 to 50 kmph are very likely to occur in the city."

"Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 26°C and 22°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Westerlies or South-Westerlies with wind speeds around 6 to 10 kmph," the IMD said.