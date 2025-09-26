Hyderabad to Host Record Bathukamma Fest on Sept. 29

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host a Bathukamma festival on September 29 at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, aiming for a Guinness World Record with the participation of 10,000 women. Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Konda Surekha and Seethakka reviewed preparations at the Secretariat and directed officials to ensure flawless arrangements.

The festivities begin with a Bathukamma carnival at Tank Bund on September 27, followed by bike and cycle rallies on September 28. The world record attempt will take place on September 29 at the stadium, featuring over 10,000 women and a 63-foot Bathukamma. Saddula Bathukamma celebrations are scheduled for September 30 at Tank Bund, the ministers said.

Collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Yadadri districts were asked to coordinate and mobilise women volunteers from self-help groups. Thousands of women, along with folk and tribal artists, will join a grand rally culminating in the immersion of Bathukamma in Hussainsagar.

Key areas, including Tank Bund, PV Marg, the Secretariat and Saroornagar, will be adorned with lights, decorations and artwork, along with road repairs and sanitation drives. The ministers also reviewed safety arrangements at immersion sites and facilities for women participants, directing officials to prioritise these measures. With multiple departments working together, officials urged citizens and employees to actively participate and ensure the festival’s success.