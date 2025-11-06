Hyderabad To Host Poultry India Expo

Hyderabad:Hyderabad to host South Asia's biggest poultry expo Poultry India Expo 2025 from November 26 to 28 at HICC Novotel.

The 17th edition of the expo will provide valuable information about poultry industry, feed equipment, technology, breeders, egg farming, poultry nutrition, animal health and international poultry production.



It will offer latest advances in poultry research, science and technology, advanced knowledge and understanding of the poultry industry in scientific forums, and career opportunities in the poultry industry.



Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA) president Uday Singh Bayas said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend as the chief guest for the expo. “We are expecting the participation of more than 45,000 people from 35 to 50 countries, 500 exhibitors from various countries will showcase their world class products.”