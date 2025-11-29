Hyderabad To Host ISRL Motorcycle Racing On Dec 6, CM Unveils Poster

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world’s first franchise-based supercross racing league, on December 6 at the Gachibowli stadium. The high-intensity off-road motorcycle racing event will feature international and Indian riders. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be present at the event.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the poster on Saturday for the league's second round. Present at the event were officials of ISRL and BigRock Motorsports.

This will be the first time that Telangana will host a global supercross racing event of this scale, featuring international participants, world-class racing infrastructure, and an immersive sporting experience for fans.

The ISRL’s arrival in Hyderabad aligns with the state’s Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, aimed at fostering innovation, youth engagement, and excellence across sectors including sports and tourism.

Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder of ISRL, said: “Our meeting with the Chief Minister was deeply motivating. His support for bringing world-class sporting events to Telangana and his vision for empowering the youth resonates perfectly with ISRL’s mission. Supercross is a sport that inspires courage, skill and passion and we hope will influence young talent across the state. With Hyderabad hosting the league’s global-calibre event, we are confident this will ignite new opportunities in sport, promoting culture and economic growth.”

The Hyderabad round is expected to attract thousands of spectators, international teams, and aficionados from around the world. The race weekend kicks off on December 5 with the Reise Moto Fan Park, which was a massive hit during Round 1 in Pune. The fan experience will feature live music, gaming and racing simulators, F&B stalls, team merchandise, and interactive brand zones.