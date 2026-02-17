Hyderabad to Host ICCA Global Summit Next Year

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host the International Corrugated Case Association (ICCA) global summit 2027, the biennial global forum, next January. This will be the first time in the association’s 64-year history that this summit will be held in India. This coincides with India assuming the ICCA chair.

A curtain-raiser for this event will be held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, with IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu and IT secretary Sanjay Kumar expected to attend.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in the United States, ICCA is the global apex body representing the corrugated packaging industry, promoting sustainable, recyclable, and innovative packaging solutions worldwide.

M.L. Agarwal, chairman of Central India Packaging, has been elected chairman of the ICCA board of directors, becoming the first Indian in the association's history to hold this prestigious position.

Ankit Agarwal, managing director of Central India Packaging, serves as India director on the ICCA board and is also president-elect of FCBM.

India’s domestic market, currently valued at $7.8 billion, is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2033, growing at 9.6 per cent, driven by e-commerce, FMCG, food, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and organised retail sectors. The global corrugated packaging market, valued at $170.9 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $179.5 billion in 2025, growing at 5.1 per cent through 2030.