Hyderabad To Host Hub For All IIT Alumni

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will shortly become the hub for the illustrious IITians from across India as it will host a dedicated office for IITians’ alumni body, PanIIT, for interaction between IIT alumni, startups and industry.

The land allotment was made ahead of the PanIIT Hyderabad Summit 2026 on March 8, which will bring together global IIT alumni, policymakers and startups in the city.

The one-day summit will focus on AI-led transformation in sectors such as pharma and healthcare, defence and aerospace, infrastructure and urban development, and energy and telecommunications. With over 500 delegates expected from all 23 IITs, organisers are also considering including the sports ecosystem as an additional focus area.

Several prominent start-up founders, including those from Skyroot Aerospace and Ananth Technologies, along with IIT alumni settled abroad, are expected to attend the summit. Many alumni working in the United States and other countries have confirmed their participation.

Manohar, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus from the 1980 batch who is travelling from the US, said the alumni are keen to engage with young innovators. “We are all very excited. A few of my colleagues are also expected. We want to interact with young minds and exchange ideas,” he said.

The summit will also offer a platform for non-IIT startups to showcase their products by registering and setting up stalls for a fee, allowing wider participation beyond the IIT ecosystem.

Prabhat Kumar, the chairman of PanIIT Alumni India, said nearly 25 per cent of employees in high-technology and financial companies in the US are of Indian origin, underlining the importance of bringing this talent under one umbrella.

He added that PanIIT had recently received a request from the Union education ministry to shortlist startups for a France-based programme, in which the Prime Minister is expected to participate. “Start-ups selected from this platform could get international exposure and funding opportunities,” he said.