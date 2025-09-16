Hyderabad to Host HCL Cyclothon 2025 with Record ₹33.6 Lakh Prize Pool

The city is set to host the second edition of the HCL Cyclothon on November 9, 2025, promising world-class racing action, mass participation, and India’s biggest-ever cycling prize pool of ₹33.6 lakh. Riders will race on multiple loops of a scenic route parallel to the Outer Ring Road.

Organised by the HCL Group in partnership with the Government of Telangana and under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the event will transform Hyderabad into a hub of cycling celebrations. Previous editions across Noida, Chennai, and Hyderabad attracted more than 12,000 riders, and organisers expect an even bigger turnout this year. CFI will serve as the technical partner, overseeing route design and race guidelines.

The HCL Cyclothon will feature three categories: Professionals, Amateurs, and Green Ride, catering to professional racers, seasoned enthusiasts, and first-time riders alike. Registrations are now open at www.hclcyclothon.com until October 26, 2025.

At the launch event, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Special Projects (SPEED) and Investment Cell, Chief Minister’s Office, Tourism, Culture & Sports, said, “Hyderabad has seen a rising enthusiasm for cycling, backed by expanding infrastructure and innovations like the city’s first solar-roof cycling track. The HCL Cyclothon is a commendable effort to promote cycling as a healthier lifestyle and sustainable mode of transport, aligning with our vision of making Hyderabad a model cycling city.”

Rajat Chandolia, Associate Vice President and Head of Brand Strategy at HCL Group, highlighted the company’s commitment: “The Cyclothon reflects HCL’s DNA of pushing limits and nurturing talent. The 2024 edition saw 1,500 cyclists participate, showing India’s growing passion for the sport. With this year’s event, we want to inspire endurance and encourage people to discover their potential.”

Maninder Singh, Secretary General of CFI, added, “Cycling is rapidly gaining ground in India. Together with HCL, we aim to popularise cycling as both a lifestyle choice and a competitive sport, building India’s presence on the global cycling stage.”

The event categories include:

Professionals (18–35 yrs): 52 km road race; cash prizes for top 10 male and female finishers and top 3 teams.

Amateurs (18+ yrs): Road and MTB races; 52 km road race, 23 km road race, and 23 km MTB; prizes for top 3 male and female finishers across age groups 18–30, 30–40, 40–50, and 50+.

Green Ride (16+ yrs): A 10 km non-competitive ride promoting fitness and healthy living.

With its record prize pool, broad participation categories, and strong institutional backing, the HCL Cyclothon is poised to set new benchmarks for competitive cycling in India while inspiring a new generation of riders.