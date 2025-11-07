Hyderabad To Host Commonwealth Ai Summit 2025

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will host the Commonwealth AI Global Summit 2025 later this month, bringing together experts from over 50 countries to discuss the expanding role of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. The two-day event, scheduled for November 22–23, is expected to attract around 2,500 delegates, including policymakers, researchers and healthcare professionals.

Registration details are available on the Indian Medical Association Hyderabad website.

Announcing the summit, Telangana Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy said the event — organised by the Commonwealth Medical Association in collaboration with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow and the Indian Medical Association — will explore how AI is transforming medicine, healthcare management and digital health systems. “AI brings with it medical, ethical and regulatory challenges. This summit gives India a platform to engage in those global conversations,” he said.

Organising chairman Dr Prabhu Kumar Challagali said Telangana’s selection as the host underscores the state’s growing prominence in digital health innovation. He announced that a Fellowship Certificate in Commonwealth AI and Digital Health will be introduced in India for the first time by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr P. V. Nanda Kumar Reddy said the university will train health centres in its adopted villages on the responsible use of AI tools. National Action Committee chairman Dr E. Ravindra Reddy added that AI is already reshaping clinical workflows, helping doctors reduce repetitive tasks and focus more on patient care.