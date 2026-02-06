Hyderabad To Host BioAsia on Feb. 17,18

Hyderabad: The city will host biennial Asia’s premier life sciences and healthcare forum, BioAsia 2026, from February 17 to 18, which will bring together a gathering of global scientific pioneers, artificial intelligence leaders, industry CEOs and policymakers.

The conference, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu, will explore how artificial intelligence, advanced biology and intelligent manufacturing are converging to fundamentally reshape the discovery, development and delivery of therapies worldwide.

As biology becomes increasingly programmable and AI-driven tools compress research, development and manufacturing timelines, the TechBio paradigm is rapidly moving from experimentation to real-world execution.

A special Telangana Rising Vision 2047 session will outline the state’s long-term roadmap for innovation-led growth, focusing on advanced therapeutic modalities, AI-enabled research and next-generation biomanufacturing.

BioAsia 2026 will feature Dr Stefan Miltenyi, founder and president of Miltenyi Biotec, who will speak on next-generation biologics from discovery to scalable manufacturing, and Dr Howard Y. Chang, chief scientific officer of Amgen, who will discuss how AI-powered biology is reshaping target discovery and precision medicine.

Pushmeet Kohli, vice-president of Science at Google DeepMind, will share insights from the frontier of AI, highlighting how foundational AI models and protein science breakthroughs are accelerating progress in biology and medicine. Madeleine Roach, executive vice-president and head of business operations at Sanofi, will deliver a plenary address on the company’s AI-first transformation.

Prominent speakers include Anton Groom, Chief AI Officer at MSD; Dr Despina Solomonidou, global head of technical research and development at Novartis; Rashmi Kumar, chief information officer at Medtronic; Eamonn Warren of Eli Lilly; and Badhri Srinivasan, Group CEO of Unilabs.