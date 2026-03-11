Hyderabad to Host 13th Asian Textile Conference

Hyderabad:Hyderabad will host the prestigious 13th Asian Textile Conference (Atexcon) on April 2 and 3, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Duddilla Sridhar Babu announced on Tuesday. The official conference poster was unveiled at the Secretariat.

The event, organised by the state government with the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) as co-host, is expected to bring together industry representatives from several countries, suppliers of advanced textile machinery, and senior officials from government institutions.

Chief secretary A. Ramakrishna Rao, principal secretary (Handlooms) Shailaja Ramaiyer, TGIIC managing director Shashank, and director (Investments) Madhusudan were present during the launch.



The conference will feature discussions on key issues in the textile sector, including support for start-ups, evolving global market requirements, raw material availability, and challenges faced by the industry.

