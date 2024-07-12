Hyderabad to get T Square a la New York

Hyderabad: Taking inspiration from the celebrated Times Square in New York, the Telangana government plans to develop a similar public space called the 'T Square' at Knowledge City, Raidurgam.

The T Square would be an open plaza for communication where people could congregate freely throughout the day, said an official from the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

The plaza will be a diverse place of occasions duly incorporating the soft green and a micro urban lung for the neighbourhood. It will accommodate various events to celebrate local spirit from impromptu concerts to organised events, the official said.

The T Square will also have vibrant digital billboards like Times Square, said the official, adding that TGIIC solicited consultancy proposals for architectural and transaction advisory services.

“Developing this intersection as a major tourist destination with vibrant urban spaces, entertainment hub, collaboration zone and commercial intersection will be a part of the T- square,” said a TGIIC official.

Hitec City and Financial District, located in the city’s western side popularly known as Cyberabad, together are considered the central business district (CBD) of Hyderabad.

With the rapid development of the area, TGIIC officials feel public spaces and amenities for the end-users are lagging behind the expectations of the neo-rich middle class and especially tech savvy and modern youth. To address this lacuna, the Telangana government has come up the proposal to build the 'T Square'.

TGIIC has also invited request for proposal (RFP) for consultancy services for the preparation of a feasibility report and detailed project report for improvement of corridor connectivity from Durgam Cheruvu Cable Stayed Bridge (end of I-Labs) side to Shilpa Layout Flyover (via T-hub) with an approximate length of 2.2 km.