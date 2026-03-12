Hyderabad to Get Longer Metro Lines, MMTS, BRTS

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will have 556-km long additional metro network, 336 km long MMTS network and dedicated BRTS lanes by 2025, according to HMDA’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan.

Announcing the details of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), a study being carried out by LEA Associates South Asia Pvt. Ltd. for HMDA, Dr M.P. Raju, managing director of LEA Associates, said the cumulative length of the additional metro network proposed is 258.4 km by 2030, 534.1 km by 2040 and 556.6 km by 2050. The proposed metro lines are based on twin tracks, with one track for each direction.

The plan also proposes expansion of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS). The cumulative length of the additional MMTS network is projected at 202 km by 2030, 255.6 km by 2040 and 336.4 km by 2050.

According to the CMP proposals, the road and highway network — including higher-order road transport corridors, arterial and sub-arterial roads with a right of way of more than 18 metres — will also be expanded. Additional collector roads are proposed in phases, with cumulative lengths of 223 km by 2030, 2,640 km by 2040 and 2,847 km by 2050.

In terms of lane capacity, the road network supply is projected to increase by 759 lane-km by 2030, 11,070 lane-km by 2040 and 19,352 lane-km by 2050.

The CMP also identifies potential corridors for dedicated bus lanes or a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS). About 29 km of such corridors are proposed by 2040, which could be extended to 48 km by 2050.

The plan further proposes development of seven inter-city or inter-state bus terminals and truck terminals across the metropolitan area by 2050. The estimated investment required for the proposed infrastructure is about Rs.4 lakh crore.

Apart from CMP, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated technical studies on the Economic Development Plan (EDP)and Blue & Green Master Plan to guide infrastructure planning for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA) up to 2050.

The workshop was attended by senior officials including Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary for Metropolitan Area and Urban Development; Vikas Raj, special chief secretary for roads and buildings; K. Ilambarithi, transport commissioner; Sarfaraz Ahmad, metropolitan commissioner of HMDA; K. Shashanka, vice-chairman and managing director of TGIIC and commissioner of FCDA; N.V.S. Reddy, government adviser; S. Devender Reddy, director of DTCP; and Prof. C.S.R.K. Prasad, vice-chancellor of JNTU Kakinada.

During the workshop, joint commissioner of police (traffic) D. Joel Davis highlighted traffic and parking challenges in core city areas and Cyberabad. N.V.S. Reddy emphasised a “Transit First” approach, focusing on strengthening public transport, improving last-mile connectivity to metro rail and expanding the metro network under Phase-II.