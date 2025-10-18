Hyderabad to Get Classy Govt Schools

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that the state government would launch new government schools equipped with modern amenities and corporate-level facilities for students from Nursery to Class 4 as a pilot project within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) core urban region from the 2026-27 academic year.

Chairing a review meeting with education department officials at his residence late on Friday, he discussed measures to strengthen infrastructure and enhance learning standards in government schools. The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare a detailed plan to upgrade all government schools, starting with those located within the ORR, on par with corporate institutions, featuring spacious classrooms, playgrounds and a healthy learning environment.



He directed the education department to identify suitable land parcels for establishing model schools and to relocate schools with inadequate facilities to nearby government-owned sites. Revanth Reddy also proposed introducing a nutrition programme that provides milk, breakfast, and lunch to students to promote better health.



Revanth Reddy asked officials to prepare an action plan for implementation from the 2026-27 academic year, ensuring that all groundwork and pilot initiatives were completed in advance. He said transforming government schools into centres of excellence would be vital to achieving the state’s vision of empowering poor families through education.



The Chief Minister noted that around 48,000 students studying in private schools had shifted to government schools this year, reflecting growing confidence in government sector education. He directed IAS officers and district collectors to visit at least two government schools each week to assess infrastructure and ensure high standards.



Collectors were directed to construct school buildings where required and set up solar-powered kitchens to provide nutritious meals. Revanth Reddy asked officials to further strengthen the education system, adding that the government will ensure all necessary facilities are made available to meet the needs of students from disadvantaged backgrounds.