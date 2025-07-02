Hyderabad to Get 4 New Hospitals: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that four new big hospitals will be ready to function in Hyderabad and Secunderabad by December 9, 2025, the second anniversary of the Congress government in the state. The new hospitals are the new Osmania General Hospital, the new block at NIMS, and two 1,000-bed hospitals at LB Nagar and Alwal.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new branch of AIG Hospitals at Banjara Hills, Revanth Reddy praised the contribution of AIG Hospitals chairman Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy for opening the second-largest hospital in Hyderabad, and called it a proud moment for the city.

“I’ve seen him for the last 25 years as a specialist, and now he’s one of the world’s best doctors — a big achievement for our state,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister recalled that the central government had honoured Dr Nageshwar Reddy with all three Padma awards and said that he deserved the Bharat Ratna as well. “I will fully support him in getting this honour,” he added.

"Hyderabad has become a health tourism hub, playing a major role in the global pharmaceutical industry… Today, patients from 65 countries come to Hyderabad to get treated at AIG Hospitals," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that Dr Noori Dattatreya has been appointed as the cancer advisor for the Telangana government for cancer treatment. He said the government will work on preventing diseases by creating health profiles for every citizen using unique identification codes that would reveal all medical history of patients.

Health profiles would be beneficial for women, since they are more prone to illnesses these days, the Chief Minister observed.

Revanth Reddy highlighted AIG's Janani Mitra programme and showed interest in implementing it across the state. The Janani Mitra app keeps track of pregnant women's diet, health, doctor's visits and check-ups.

He also announced that the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital at Goshamahal will be completed in two and a half years. Similarly, a 2,000-bed new block will be built at NIMS Hospital, and 1000-bed hospitals will come up at Alwal and LB Nagar by the end of this year. Another new 2000-bed hospital will come up at Warangal. All these hospitals will match the standards of AIG Hospital, with modern infrastructure.

He stressed that healthcare and education are top priorities for the government. He requested private doctors to serve in government hospitals for at least one month each year. He also urged private companies to help government hospitals through their CSR activities.

To enhance medical tourism, Revanth Reddy said he has requested the civil aviation minister to increase flights from the Middle East to Hyderabad, as around two lakh people come to the city for medical treatment every year.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr Nageshwar Reddy said that the new 300-bed AIG Hospitals at Banjara Hills will hold an exclusive centre for AI and Innovation, which will connect AI-driven innovation with clinical practice. "We are developing tools like PRISM, a voice-enabled EMR tool, AI AI-based polyp detection tool for real-time early cancer detection, and the sepsis prediction tool that helps save lives in ICUs.

The infrastructure of the hospital is patient-friendly, with AI-bots present to help patients and easy communication and guidance throughout the hospital.

"We have an Integrated Clinical Monitoring (ICM) system linked to a central Electronic Health Record (EHR), allowing AI to detect early warning signs in patient vitals. AI is also being used to analyse long-term trends in conditions like fatty liver disease or diabetes, generating visual summaries of a patient’s health over time. Drug administration is supported by AI systems that check for interactions, verify dosages, and use pharmacogenomics to tailor medication to a patient’s genetic profile. A dedicated in-house team of 40 AI engineers, many from top tech firms, collaborates with medical staff to build algorithms suited to each speciality," Dr Reddy said.

The new facility houses advanced imaging machines, cath labs, fully modular operating theatres, endoscopy suites and special luxurious suites for patients and attendants. The new hospital will host centres of excellence in GI Sciences, Cardiology, Paediatric cardiac care, liver sciences, pulmonary medicine, neurosciences, renal and bladder sciences and several other critical care units.