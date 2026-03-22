Hyderabad to Emerge as South Asia's Night-Time Capital by 2047

Hyderabad:The state government plans to transform Hyderabad into South Asia's "night-time capital" by 2047 — a free, open, human-scale 24x7 global city where culture, enterprise, and innovation thrive continuously, powered by bold freedoms, inclusive mobility, and intelligent urban design, welcoming everyone.

This ambitious vision aligns with the state's $3 trillion economy goal under Telangana Rising 2047, emphasising a shift to "freedom-based governance" for 24x7 businesses without excessive permits. The key initiatives like the Musi Rejuvenation Project are pivotal, developing a 55-km economic-recreational corridor from Gandipet to Gowrelly with night bazaars, tourism hubs, and vending zones operating till 1 am, spurring night-time commerce, jobs, and hospitality.



As per the Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2026, tabled in the State Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session on Friday, the night bazaars revive Hyderabad's traditions, as seen in extended hours till 5 am during Ramzan at Charminar, Laad Bazaar, and Patther Gatti, blending commerce, culture, and festive vibes like haleem and Irani chai to foster continuous vibrancy.



Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar empowers women via self-help groups, supporting enterprises in Hitec City and beyond, integrating inclusive economic activity that boosts family incomes and aligns with night economy goals through extended operations.



The state, as part of its tourism policy (2025-30), wants to attract Rs 15,000 crore new investments over the next 5 years and generate 3 lakh new employment opportunities in the next 5 years. The state wants to increase tourism contribution to 10 per cent or more of the state GSDP, and plans to add the night-time capital tag to Hyderabad.



The efforts, rooted in services sector dominance (68.6% Gross State Value Added), promise equitable growth via enhanced mobility, safety, and urban design. By blending Musi rejuvenation, bazaars, and empowerment, Hyderabad gears up for round-the-clock economic activity and prosperity.