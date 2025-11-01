Hyderabad to Emerge as India’s Creativity Hub: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that the State is working to position Hyderabad not just as an IT capital but as the country’s emerging “Creativity Hub”.

He was speaking at the inauguration of IndiaJoy 2025, organised by the Government of Telangana in collaboration with the Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA) at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Hyderabad, he said, now represents a space where technology, storytelling and design intersect, and this blend will shape the city’s next phase of growth. The Minister invited animation studios, gaming developers and creative entrepreneurs to partner with the government in setting up a Creative Futures Fund, an Esports Academy and initiatives to support women creators and startups in the digital media sector.

Sridhar Babu noted that the government intends to act not merely as a regulator but as a co-creator and enabler for the VFX, animation, gaming and digital content ecosystem. He said that infrastructure projects such as the Image Tower, the AI Innovation Hub and the proposed AI City will reinforce Hyderabad’s global standing. The Image Tower, designed with international-standard production and post-production facilities, is expected to be operational next year.

Urging young artists and developers to ground their work in empathy, diversity and Indian identity, he said Hyderabad is ready to lead in software, gaming, visual effects, digital art and creative storytelling.