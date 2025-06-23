Hyderabad to Distribute ORS, Zinc Under ‘Stop Diarrhoea Campaign’

Hyderabad: A non-medical worker at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences saved a patient’s life in time by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Baggi Ashok, 46. of Pedda Nakkalapet in Dharmapuri mandal, Karimnagar, had visited the general medicine OPD ward of the hospital on Wednesday for a medical check-up along with his wife, Lakshmi when he collapsed due to chest pain. Without waiting for doctors, Srinivas, a worker stationed in the same room, performed CPR and rushed Ashok to the acute medical care (AMC) ward on a stretcher, saving his life.

Recognising his presence of mind and swift action, NIMS director Dr Nagari Bheerappa appreciated Srinivas. Doctors have stated that Ashok’s condition is stable and he is recovering well.

"This necessitates emergency services training for all staff. Everyone should be trained in CPR and infection control. CPR must begin at the site of the emergency," said Dr Bheerappa.

NIMS provides CPR training to all its employees at least once a year. However, doctors suggest that this frequency should increase, as the number of sudden cardiac arrests has been rising in recent times.

Oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets and zinc tablets will be provided to government schools, hostels and anganwadis as part of the Centre’s ‘Stop Diarrhoea Campaign' . The campaign will continue till July 31 in Hyderabad. Two ORS packets and 14 zinc tablets will be distributed for each student under five years of age. Hyderabad collector Harichandana Dasari directed officials to focus the supply in areas where diarrhoea cases were reported earlier.