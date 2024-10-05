Hyderabad to Boost Traffic Flow at Six Junctions with Rs 826 Cr Plan

Hyderabad:The state government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 826 crore to improve traffic movement at six major junctions surrounding the KBR Park. The project covers the junctions at Jubilee Hills checkpost, KBR Park entrance, Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Filmnagar, Maharaja Agrasen statue and Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

The works will be taken up via an engineering procurement contract (EPC) and will be executed as a part of Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure’ (HCITI).

Earlier, the BRS government, despite multiple requests, did not assist the GHMC financially. During the BRS regime GHMC availed rupee term loans (RTLs) and raised bonds to execute infrastructure works pushing the corporation into a death trap.