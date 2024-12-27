Hyderabad, Tirupati Toppers Bag AIR 1 in CA Final Results

Hyderabad: Heramb Maheshwari from Hyderabad and Rishab Ostwal R from Tirupati jointly secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the CA November Final, each scoring an impressive 508 out of 600 marks, or 84.67.

The results were announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) late Thursday night. The exams were conducted in November.

Among the 66,987 candidates appearing for Group I, 11,253 cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 16.8. In Group II, 49,459 candidates appeared, of whom 10,566 passed, marking a success rate of 21.36 per cent. For candidates attempting both groups, the pass percentage was 13.44, with 4,134 students qualifying.

A total of 11,500 candidates earned the prestigious Chartered Accountant designation. The ICAI has also published a merit list featuring the top 50 rank holders, accessible via individual scorecards on its official website. To check their results, candidates were required to log in using their six-digit roll number or registration number.

The second rank in the CA Final was secured by Riya Kunjankumar Shah from Ahmedabad, who achieved 501 marks with a percentage of 83.50. Kolkata’s Kinjal Ajmera claimed the third rank with 493 marks, translating to 82.17.