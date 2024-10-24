Hyderabad: Three YouTubers booked for demanding money

Hyderabad: Kushaiguda police booked cases against three YouTubers for threatening and demanding money fromThree YouTubers booked

for demanding moneya jeweller in AS Rao Nagar. Police served notices to the accused, who sought a couple of days to provide an explanation.



According to police, 58-year-old Gudiwada Ramanlal has been running Lucky Jewellers for 30 years. In his complaint, he said that Duvada Shiva Prasad with Bhartah Varsa YouTube channel, Lalitha Kumar with Hindu Jana Shakti and Harikrishna with Yedhi Nijam channels had posted negative videos against him and began demanding money to withdraw the videos.

Although he had paid Rs1.5 lakh, they continued to harass him. They demanded Rs 60 lakh, failing which they threatened to kill him, Ramanlal said in his complaint.