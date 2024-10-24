 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad: Three YouTubers booked for demanding money

Telangana
DC Correspondent
24 Oct 2024 5:30 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Three YouTubers booked for demanding money
x
Hyderabad Police booked Youtubers

Hyderabad: Kushaiguda police booked cases against three YouTubers for threatening and demanding money fromThree YouTubers booked

for demanding moneya jeweller in AS Rao Nagar. Police served notices to the accused, who sought a couple of days to provide an explanation.

According to police, 58-year-old Gudiwada Ramanlal has been running Lucky Jewellers for 30 years. In his complaint, he said that Duvada Shiva Prasad with Bhartah Varsa YouTube channel, Lalitha Kumar with Hindu Jana Shakti and Harikrishna with Yedhi Nijam channels had posted negative videos against him and began demanding money to withdraw the videos.

Although he had paid Rs1.5 lakh, they continued to harass him. They demanded Rs 60 lakh, failing which they threatened to kill him, Ramanlal said in his complaint.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Youtubers Hyderabad Police Kushaiguda 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick