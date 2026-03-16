Hyderabad: Three Youths Die While Fishing in Musi River

Hyderabad: Three youths died while fishing in the Musi River near Gandipet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday. The deceased were identified as Karthik (25), Govardhan (23), and Venkatesh (25), all residents of Ibrahim Bagh in the city.

According to police, the trio had gone to the river for fishing when the incident occurred. On receiving information, police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the water. The bodies were later shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.