Hyderabad: Three Held for Murdering Former Business Partner Over Black Magic Suspicion

Hyderabad: Special teams from the OU police station, along with the east zone task force, detected a pre-planned brutal murder of a 58-year-old man, with the arrest of three.

The accused confessed to murdering the victim, suspecting that he had performed black magic on them. The victim, Mangu Singh, a resident of Mangalhat on December 1 was found murdered in Errakunta Katta, Tarnaka.

Accused identified as Shaik Ghouse alias Goush (43), a fish wholesaler and Syed Shoaib (32) car driver and MD Ilyas (20) driver.

"Initially, the victim was unknown. During the investigation, we discovered that the prime conspirator, Shaik Ghouse, suspected that the deceased was performing black magic against his family, believing it to be the cause of family issues, financial losses in his fish business, and also spreading false rumours that his wife was having affair with others," J Narsiah, additional DCP east zone said.

Ghouse conspired to eliminate Mangu Singh. Along with his son-in-law Shaik Shoheb, he called Mangu Singh and lured him to their location, Narsiah said.

After Mangu reached the Boost Hotel lane, Ghouse assaulted him on the head with an iron rod, causing critical injuries.

Both accused then transported him in Shoeb’s Xylo car to Yerrakunta Katta, Tarnaka, where Guouse slit the victim’s throat using a knife. After confirming the deceased was dead, they dumped the body and fled the scene, the additional DCP said.

Later, the murder weapons were secretly concealed near the accused's residence in an attempt to destroy evidence. Police also seized the murder weapons, the car and mobile phones, two bikes and blood-stained clothes from the accused, he said.

During further investigation, police found that Ghouse was earlier involved in criminal cases. The accused, along withthe seized property, have been produced before the court for judicial remand.