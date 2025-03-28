 Top
Hyderabad: Three Children Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Ameenpur

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 March 2025 11:03 AM IST

Rajitha experienced severe stomach pain and was rushed to the hospital. When the children were checked later, all three were found dead, raising suspicions.

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Three children died under suspicious circumstances in Ameenpur, Sangareddy district on Thursday evening, while their mother is undergoing treatment.

According to Circle Inspector (CI) Naresh, Chennaiah and his wife Rajitha lived in Raghavendra Colony, Ameenpur, with their three children—Saikrishna (12), Madhu Priya (10), and Gautham (8). Chennaiah works as a water tanker driver.
On Thursday evening, the family had dinner together. Afterward, Chennaiah left for work in Chandanagar and returned home around 11 PM, finding everyone asleep.
At around 3 AM on Friday, Rajitha experienced severe stomach pain and was rushed to the hospital. When the children were checked later, all three were found dead, raising suspicions.
Preliminary media reports suggest that Rajitha may have poisoned the children. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
