Hyderabad Theatre Circuit Gets Major Boost at Bharat Rang Mahotsav

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a vibrant cultural moment with the opening of the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), the world’s largest international theatre festival organised by the National School of Drama. The festival was opened on an evocative note with the Telugu play Sri Rama Rajyam, which drew an enthusiastic response and set the tone for the days ahead.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Enugu Narsimha Reddy, Director, Language and Culture, Telangana, who attended as the Special Guest. Adding further distinction to the evening was Alekhya Punjala, Chairman, Sangeeta Nataka Academy, Telangana. Addressing theatre enthusiasts in Hyderabad, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director, NSD, remarked,

“Hyderabad is a place of remarkable cultural diversity and a strong theatrical tradition. I have a special attachment to this city, as it nurtured me in my early years in theatre. Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 brings together diverse theatrical practices from different sections of society, with a vision of enabling a true confluence of cultures. Hyderabad holds a special place in actualising this vision.”

The festival features a compelling lineup of acclaimed productions. On the second day, Ek Khoon Sau Baatein 2, directed by Rajeev Ranjan and presented by the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Hyderabad, was staged to critical appreciation.

The festival will conclude on Tuesday with the Hindi play Hamidabai Ki Kothi, written by Anil Barve and directed by Abhijeet Choudhary, staged by the Swatantra Kala Group. The closing ceremony is expected to deliver an emotionally resonant finale. The 25th edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2026 spans 25 days, from 27 January to 20 February 2026, showcasing over 277 productions across 228 Indian and international languages, including several underrepresented tongues. Theatre groups from all Indian states and union territories are participating, along with international productions from nine countries.

Celebrating India’s vast theatrical diversity, BRM 2026 includes performances by children’s groups, tribal communities, and artists from marginalised sections, reaffirming NSD’s commitment to inclusivity and the democratisation of theatre.

In line with this vision, NSD has recently launched Rang Akash, an internet radio platform dedicated to theatre, and Natyam, its OTT platform offering access to select landmark productions for theatre lovers across the country.