Railway Police Rules Out Foul Play in Vijaya Reddy Suicide

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have concluded that tech professional Vijaya Reddy and her two children Vishal Reddy and Chetana Reddy died by suicide after jumping in front of a train on the night of January 31 near Cherlapally railway station. Police have ruled out any foul play in the incident, which had sparked widespread speculation.

According to the police, the trio was seen on railway tracks shortly before midnight. CCTV footage captured Vijaya Reddy’s movements prior to the incident. The loco pilot also confirmed that only the three were present on the tracks and that there were no suspicious circumstances in the vicinity.

During the investigation, police verified a suicide note recovered from the scene. Vijaya Reddy’s brother identified the handwriting, confirming its authenticity. Authorities also sent the family’s mobile phones and laptops to a forensic laboratory for examination. Though certain chats had been deleted, investigators were able to retrieve and analyse them. Officials stated that no evidence suggesting the involvement of any other person was found.

Family members told the GRP that they had no suspicion regarding the deaths. Vijaya Reddy and her husband were both employed, with her husband currently working in Dubai. Their children were studying in hostels. The family stated that there were no financial issues or domestic disputes.

However, police said that Vijaya Reddy had been experiencing emotional distress over the past two months. She had reportedly shared with friends that she felt lonely as her husband and children were staying away. Investigators believe she may have taken the extreme step due to depression, fearing that her children would be left alone if something happened to her.

Police reiterated that the investigation, carried out from multiple angles, found no external involvement in what appears to be a suicide pact.