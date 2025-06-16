Hyderabad: Techie Dies After Being hit By Bike

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old software engineer died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road at JNTU junction on Sunday morning. Investigation officer E. Roopa said the deceased, Adada Srikanth, a native of West Godavari district, was working in Hyderabad and staying at his brother-in-law’s house in BHEL Lingampally for work.

The incident occurred when Srikanth was crossing the road at the pedestrian signal from the Indian Railways reservation counter side towards the JNTU side. A two-wheeler, allegedly being ridden in a rash and negligent manner, hit Srikanth, causing him to fall and sustain grievous head, shoulder, and rib injuries.

On receiving a dial 100 call, KPHB police reached the spot and called an ambulance. It was later confirmed that Srikanth had succumbed to his injuries.

Naresh, his brother-in-law, lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered against the rider, G Praveen Reddy, 27. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Hyderabad: 4 Found Taking Ganja in Pub Raid

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad special operations team, along with the Gachibowli police, conducted inspections at two pubs in SLNT Colony in Gachibowli, on Friday night. During the inspection, four persons were found to have consumed ganja.

According to Gachibowli inspector Mohammed Habibullah Khan, police subjected many patrons to an instant drug test. One person outside one of the pubs was found to be under the influence of ganja. The other three were found in the other pub. They were taken into police custody and notices were served to them.

“For now they are all consumers. We are still investigating more about the supply,” the inspector said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Woman Alleges Harassment by Husband’s Sisters Amid Marital Dispute

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman filed a complaint against her husband’s five sisters at the Keesara police station, stating harassment and pressure to return to her husband while they are going through a marital dispute. Police registered a case and are also probing possible domestic violence.

According to the complainant, she had lost her first husband and was recently remarried. Of late, she suspected her second husband having an affair and left the house and moved to her mother’s residence in Keesara.

The victim claimed that her husband's five sisters began visiting her and repeatedly pressured her to return to her marital home. She also alleged that they ignored her concerns but are only forcing her to return home and resume the relationship.

Keesara police booked a case and are investigating the claims of harassment. Teams were also probing if there has been any incidents of domestic violence.

Drunk on Camel, Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A drunk man was riding a camel on the PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway here on Saturday, according to a claim made on a viral video on social media. Passersby noticed him riding dangerously close to the parapet of the expressway.

According to the video, the man was racing the camel which put him, the animal and other motorists at grave risk.

Some people travelling in a car saw the incident and recorded it on video. They are seen trying to stop the camel. They finally managed to tie it to a light pole to prevent any accident.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Ikram Ullah Shah. Many people online were shocked and questioned how such an incident could happen on the expressway where even two-wheelers are not allowed.