Hyderabad: Techie collapses during Ganesh festival celebrations, dies

Hyderabad: A software engineer Shyam Prasad (29), who participated and was singing and dancing to DJ `Laddu Velam` song during Ganesh immersion at Alkapuri Township Ganesh Utsav Committee, collapsed and was reported dead.



The victim Shyam, who on Sunday late night was enjoying dancing at the mandapam of Ganapathi, all of a sudden collapsed and reportedly suffered a heart attack, police said. Shyam reportedly bid up to Rs 15 lakh in the auction on Ganesh laddu at the Utsav committee, in Alikpuri Township, Manikonda of Ranga Reddy district, police said.

His family members are reported to be in a deep shock after Rangareddy police informed them about the incident. According to the police Shyam had been dancing for a long time during the auspicious festival there are possibilities that he suffered a massive heart stroke and collapsed, police said.

Shyam was about to pick up the auspicious laddu from the Mandap when he collapsed. He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead and informed his family members that he suffered a heart stroke, police said. Victim’s body has been shifted to a government hospital for postmortem in Rangareddy district and handed over to his family members for his last rites on Monday.