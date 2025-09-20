Hyderabad Teacher Couple Pledges to Donate Bodies and Organs to Medical College

Hyderabad:Teachers Suryapalli Umadevi and her husband Injamuri Raghunandan announced at a retirement felicitation that they would donate their bodies and organs to Gandhi Medical College after their death. The decision was formalised in the presence of Malkajgiri MP Eatla Rajendar, Rangadeddy district education officer P. Suseendra Rao, and Krishna Chand of Amma I Organ and Body Donation Promoters Organisation, to whom they handed over consent papers.

The declaration came during the farewell event of Umadevi, headmistress of Zilla Parishad High School. “Everyone who is born must one day pass away. If our bodies and organs can be of use to others even after death, our lives gain meaning,” the couple said. They added that medical colleges are facing a shortage of cadavers, which prevents students from receiving complete training.



They called upon friends and colleagues to clear misconceptions about organ and body donation and to encourage more people to come forward. The couple told the gathering that such a decision would help medical education and serve humanity.



Heritage Conservation Training Underway in Hyderabad



Hyderabad:A two-day training programme on heritage conservation projects was organised by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) under the municipal administration and urban development department (MA&UD), in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) here on Friday. Sajjad Shahid, co-convener of Intach-Hyderabad, delivered a presentation on Hyderabad’s architectural legacy, principles of conservation, structural repairs, and the use of traditional materials. As part of the training, participants were taken on site visits to the Legislative Assembly building and the Qutb Shahi Tombs, where live demonstrations on conservation practices were conducted. The sessions also featured talks by Ratish Nanda, CEO of AKTC India; Dr Benny Kuriakose, Conservation Consultant and Ujwala Menon, Conservation Architect.

HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Rain-Hit Areas, Orders New Drain Construction

Hyderabad:HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected several low-lying areas, including Sriramnagar colony in Bagh Lingampally, Gaganmahal Colony in Domalguda and Ashoknagar. Residents informed him that every time it rains, water enters their homes and colony roads.



At Sriramnagar colony, Ranganath directed officials to construct a new drain through nearby government land to connect the colony directly with the nala. He clarified that if anyone wanted to claim ownership of the land, they could apply for compensation under the transfer of development rights (TRD) scheme.



In Domalguda, residents requested HYDRAA to remove silt from the nala to improve water flow. Ranganath assured them that silt and encroachments would be cleared once the heavy flow of water from Hussainsagar’s nala reduces. At Ashoknagar, he ordered widening of the drain and immediate rebuilding of a damaged retaining wall.



Telangana Teachers Protest for Promotions, Pending Salaries



Hyderabad:Teachers under the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) held a dharna on Friday outside the tribal welfare commissioner’s office demanding promotions and resolution of pending issues. They sought promotions, upgradation of Pandit and PET posts, sanction of posts for upgraded ashram schools, and release of salaries due to contract teachers for the past five months.

The protest was presided over by state secretary Goppa Sammar Rao and inaugurated by federation president Chava Ravi. He said officials had been negligent on the matter of promotions despite several representations before the summer holidays. “Even though Pandit and PET posts were upgraded in the school education department, they have not been upgraded in the 400 tribal schools. How can CRTs survive without salaries for five months,” he asked.



State general secretary Venkat said TSUTF leaders and activists were stopped from entering Hyderabad through house arrests and preventive arrests. He described this as repression of democratic activity. “We are not afraid of arrests and will continue our struggle until the problems are solved,” he said.

After the protest, tribal welfare officials met a federation delegation and assured them that discussions would be held with the minister and secretary to start the promotions process. They said continuation orders had been issued for CRTs and salaries would be released within two days. Proposals on upgradation and sanction of new posts would also be sent to the finance department again.

Later, TSUTF leaders met minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and special chief secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh at the Secretariat for further talks.



Ramky Infra Secures Rs 2,085-Cr Deal for Godavari Water Supply Project



Hyderabad:Ramky Infrastructure Limited said it had secured a `2,085-crore concessionaire agreement from the HMWS&SB for the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phases II and III. The project covers filling the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs with Godavari water as part of efforts to aid the rejuvenation of the Musi river.



The work will be carried out through Mallannasagar Water Supply Limited, a subsidiary of Ramky Infrastructure, under the hybrid annuity model. Construction is to be completed within two years, after which the company will handle manning, operation, and maintenance for 10 years.



Yancharla Rathnakara Nagaraja, managing director of Ramky Infrastructure Limited, said the agreement reaffirmed the company’s focus on sustainable water projects. “This project reinforces our commitment to building sustainable water infrastructure that not only addresses the growing drinking water needs. We are proud to partner with HMWSSB in driving long-term resilience and sustainability,” he said.







GHMC Exceeds Vanamahotsavam Target, Plants 25.3 Lakh Saplings

Hyderabad:The GHMC stated that it had planted 25,31,848 saplings as part of Vanamahotsavam in its jurisdiction, exceeding the target of 25 lakh saplings set by the state government. According to the GHMC officials the state average is 78 per cent. Awareness campaigns were conducted to highlight the importance of planting saplibgs, with public representatives and citizens actively participating in the drive.

GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan continuously reviewed the progress of plantation and issued directions to field-level staff to ensure speedy achievement of targets, said that corporation in a press release.