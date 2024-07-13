Hyderabad: Talasani Reviews Bonalu Preparations

Hyderabad: Former minister and Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on Saturday to oversee preparations for the Bonalu festival on July 21. He reviewed arrangements and spoke about the temple's significance and expected large number of devotees from various places to pay homage to Goddess Mahankali.

Yadav told officials and authorities to ensure seamless coordination between departments to avoid any inconvenience for devotees. He highlighted that on July 22, the Ammavari procession would feature the traditional Rangam (Bhavishyavani) and Ambari (elephant procession) ceremonies.

Yadav said, “Then Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had declared Bonalu as a state festival. The uniqueness of the Bonalu has increased since its declaration as a state festival. As every year, all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure that devotees face no difficulties.”