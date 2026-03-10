ED Attaches ₹29.76 Crore Assets Linked to Dr. Namratha of Universal Srusthi Fertility Centre

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, has provisionally attached 50 immovable properties worth ₹29.76 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with an alleged illegal surrogacy and baby trafficking racket.

The properties, including land parcels, flats, and a hospital, are registered in the name of Dr. Pachipalli Namratha, also known as Athluri Namratha, and her sons. According to the ED, the current market value of the attached assets is estimated to be around ₹50 crore.

The investigation began following multiple FIRs registered at Gopalapuram Police Station, Hyderabad, accusing the doctor and her associates of fraud, cheating, criminal conspiracy, illegal surrogacy, and child trafficking. The racket was allegedly operated through the Universal Srusthi Fertility & Research Centre.

According to ED officials, Dr. Namratha promised childless couples babies through surrogate mothers and collected large sums of money for the procedure. However, investigations revealed that many newborns were actually sourced from poor and vulnerable parents who were unable to raise the child or intended to abort the pregnancy.

A network of agents and sub-agents allegedly identified and convinced pregnant women to give up their babies in exchange for money. The probe found that ₹3.5 lakh was paid for a female child and ₹4.5 lakh for a male child.

Investigators said the deliveries were conducted at her hospital in Visakhapatnam after the license of her Secunderabad hospital was revoked by authorities. It was also alleged that birth records submitted to municipal authorities were forged, listing childless couples as the parents instead of the biological mothers.

The ED further found that the accused had been running the racket since 2014, continuing operations even after multiple cases were registered and her medical license was suspended.

The agency said several couples were cheated in the process, with large amounts collected through both cheques and cash. Part of the money was allegedly used to pay agents and biological parents involved in the trafficking network.

During the money laundering probe, the ED identified multiple properties purchased in the name of Dr. Namratha and her sons, with payments for many of them reportedly made in cash using the proceeds of crime.

The ED had earlier arrested Dr. Namratha on February 12, 2026, under Section 19 of the PMLA, and she is currently in judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway.