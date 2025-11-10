Hyderabad Students Shine At UN Event

Hyderabad: A group of students from St Peter’s High School, Bowenpally, brought Hyderabad to the global spotlight at the Change-Makers World Cup held at the United Nations in Geneva. Two of them — Jemima Stanley and Amritha Murugan — secured spots in the Top 50 after a multi-stage national selection.

St Peter’s had the largest representation from any Indian school in the Top 100 and was the only institution from South India on the list, according to a statement.

The national shortlist featured projects in areas like climate action, recycling, community impact, education and mental health. Though several students were selected, only three — Jemima, Amritha and Bhuvana Kruthi Gandhi — could attend the 9th 1M1B Impact Summit due to visa and affordability constraints.

Jemima said the UN platform deepened her sense of civic responsibility. “It made me think of how many voices are behind each project,” she said. Bhuvana added that the summit helped her understand how youth-led solutions are applied worldwide. “Hearing projects from other countries showed how similar issues appear in different forms,” she said. Amritha noted, “Walking into the UN hall made me realise how far student ideas can travel.”

The Change-Makers World Cup, organised by the 1M1B Foundation, uses a mission-based format aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Participants advance through the top 500 and top 100 lists before reaching the final stage.

The initiative trains students in global problem-solving and prepares them for challenges in climate change, sustainability, and social innovation. This year’s summit emphasised green skills and environmental awareness.

Govt clears Rs 319-cr Mir Alam Tank bridge

Hyderabad: A key connectivity project in Hyderabad’s southern corridor moved closer to reality with the government approving the tender for the Mir Alam Tank Bridge, which will connect Shastripuram on the Bengaluru National Highway with Chintalmet, easing years of traffic congestion around the lake.

The approval, issued under G.O. No.791 by the metropolitan area and urban development department, followed recommendations from the EPC Committee, which reviewed the proposal on October 1. Based on its assessment, the government accepted the bid submitted by KNR Constructions.

The project, valued at Rs 319.24 crore, represents a 4.89 per cent increase over the internal benchmark estimate of Rs 304.36 crore and will be executed under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model.

The government authorised the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) to issue the Letter of Acceptance and finalise the agreement with the contractor. The MRDCL has also been directed to initiate immediate steps for project execution.

The bridge is expected to significantly improve connectivity and reduce travel time between key southern suburbs

Sonatype opens first GCC in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sonatype, a leading US-based cybersecurity firm specialising in AI-driven open-source software protection, has inaugurated its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) at HITEC City, Hyderabad — its biggest and fastest-growing R&D hub worldwide. The centre will employ over 200 engineers, data scientists and AI experts, focusing on AI/ML-powered cybersecurity, cloud-native development, and open-source intelligence.

The launch event was attended by Sanjay Kumar, special chief secretary (IT and industries), along with Sonatype CEO Bhagwat Swaroop and India head Abhishek Chauhan. Kumar noted Hyderabad’s rise as a global technology hub, expected to host 500 Global Capability Centres by next year, generating thousands of high-value jobs.

Sonatype’s Hyderabad centre will enhance its Nexus platform to support next-generation automation, scalability and user experience. It will also help clients comply with key regulations, including CERT-IN guidelines, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and SEBI’s Cyber Resilience Framework.

CEO Bhagwat Swaroop said the Hyderabad hub underscores India’s leadership in secure software development. “Our India Innovation Hub harnesses local talent to drive global impact in open-source and AI innovation,” he said. The expansion further strengthens Hyderabad’s position as a premier destination for R&D and cyber security excellence.