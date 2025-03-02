Hyderabad students rush to AI courses amid job market shift

Hyderabad: Despite artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) having little direct relevance to their fields, many students in Hyderabad are spending their summers pursuing certifications in these areas. As AI reshapes industries, students see these skills as an added advantage in an increasingly competitive job market. Engineering, management and even humanities students are enrolling in online and offline AI courses to future-proof their careers.

Varun Bathula, a third-year mechanical engineering student, believes AI knowledge will soon be essential. “AI-powered automation is transforming manufacturing. If I don’t learn at least the basics, I might struggle to find a good job,” he says. Many like him are taking AI-driven design and simulation courses to stay ahead.

Business and finance students are also recognising AI’s growing role in data analysis and decision-making. N. Shreya, an MBA student, is pursuing a machine learning course alongside her finance specialisation through a certification course in the college. “AI-driven analytics is changing how businesses operate. Knowing how to work with AI could set me apart when I apply for jobs,” she explains.

Even non-technical students are adapting. Journalism, marketing and psychology students are exploring AI’s role in content creation, consumer behaviour analysis and mental health tools. Nadeem Ali, a mass communication student, is training in AI-driven content generation. “With AI writing news and ad copies, I need to understand how it works so I can use it rather than be replaced by it,” he says.

Education experts see this trend growing. Institutes across Hyderabad report rising enrolments in AI and ML short-term courses, while online platforms are witnessing increased participation from students outside tech fields. AI may not yet be a necessity in every career, but Hyderabad’s students are preparing for a future where it likely will be.