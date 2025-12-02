Hyderabad Students Plan Trip to Maredumilli

Hyderabad:Students from multiple institutions in the city have proposed to visit Maredumilli forests in Andhra Pradesh, where two sets of shootouts were reported in mid-November. The plan, they said, is to independently verify what happened and meet families of the deceased.

Students from Osmania University, Kakatiya University, University of Hyderabad and other institutions will participate in the initiative.



Student groups from Osmania University addressed the media at the Arts College premises regarding the November 18 incident in Alluri Sitaramaju district. According to police, Maoist central committee member Madvi Hidma, his wife, and four others were killed in an encounter. “Media reports claimed that seven more armed Maoists died the next day in a separate exchange of fire,” said student leader Battu Venkateshwarlu.



They added that national civil rights organisations had alleged that the incident may have been a fake encounter. They argued that the absence of a detailed official statement from the Andhra Pradesh government had created distrust and confusion. Said Lenin from AISF.



“We would be visiting the Maredumilli forest area on December 5, during which we plan to examine the locations of the reported shootouts, meet families of the deceased Maoists and seek inputs from intelligence additional director general Mahesh Chandra Laddha,” he added.

Student leader Penchala Satish said they had written open letters to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and the Maoists, asking for cooperation in establishing ground facts.