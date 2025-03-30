Hyderabad: Students Develop AI System to Personalise Digital Interfaces

Hyderabad: Students at Woxsen University have developed an AI-based system that adjusts digital interfaces based on user behaviour and mental state, aiming to create a smoother and more personalised experience. The project, called the neuro-adaptive interface, was designed at the university’s AI Research Centre and explores how real-time tracking of brain activity, heart rate, and eye movement might help reduce digital fatigue and improve engagement.

The system works by detecting signs of stress or fatigue and making small adjustments, such as modifying the complexity of an interface or slowing down the flow of information.

“The idea is to make digital interactions more comfortable and responsive to the user’s needs,” explained Dr Pranjali, a research scientist involved in the project. The team has integrated EEG sensors, commonly used in neuroscience, along with other biometric tools to collect real-time data.

While still in the research phase, the project has potential applications in fields like education, gaming, and workplace productivity. “For example, in online learning, it could adapt the difficulty of lessons based on student concentration,” said Shravani, a third-year B.Tech student working on the project. Similarly, in gaming, it might tweak difficulty levels depending on player fatigue.

Unlike standard interfaces that remain the same for all users, this system aims to personalise interactions dynamically. However, the researchers acknowledge there are still challenges to be addressed, including accuracy, privacy concerns, and ethical considerations. “This is an evolving research project, and we are working on refining its applications,” said Dr Shyam Krishan Jhoshi, another researcher at the centre.

For now, the system remains an experimental attempt at making technology more intuitive, with the team continuing to explore how AI can be used to enhance user experiences in a balanced and responsible way.