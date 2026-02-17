Hyderabad Student Vivan Sharad Maheshwari Tops JEE Main Session-1 From Telangana

Hyderabad: Vivan Sharad Maheshwari of Hyderabad has topped the JEE Main Session-1 Paper-I from Telangana by securing 100 percentile in the results announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. He is among the 12 candidates nationwide to have scored the perfect 100.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Vivan said he is ecstatic about the result and his family and faculty are proud of his achievement.

" I did not take much pressure on myself. College material and mock tests helped a lot in achieving a good score. My present focus is on JEE Advanced. When in stress and leisure I used to play table tennis", he said.

Vivan said while his parents wanted him to pursue higher education abroad he decided to stay and serve the country. "I have chosen to prepare for the JEE in my class 11", he added.

Two candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Narendra Babu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith, also secured 100 percentile. Rajasthan topped with three students in the 100 per cent bracked, and one from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

They include Shreyas Mishra, Shubham Kumar, Kabeer Chhillar, Chiran Jib kar, Bhavesh Patra, Purohit Nimay.

The JEE Main Session-1 was conducted in 658 centres in 326 cities, including 15 outside India. A total of 13,55,293 candidates registered and 13,04,653 appeared for the exam conducted in computer based test mode in 13 languages.

The scores are normalised scores across multi-shift papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one shift. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 each shift of examinees, NTA said.

The NTA, which released the final key, dropped nine questions. As many as nine questions were dropped in the physics section, while remaining two dropped questions were in Mathematics and no question in chemistry was removed.

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2026 session 2 between April 2 and 9.