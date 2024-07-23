Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad student selected among 20 students globally for Sainsbury Laboratory Summer Conference

Telangana
DC Correspondent
23 July 2024 3:05 PM GMT
She is among only 20 early career researchers from around the world selected for this conference
Hyderabad student selected among 20 students globally for Sainsbury Laboratory Summer Conference
x
The event, organised by The Sainsbury Laboratory in Norwich, United Kingdom. Prajna’s selection for this event is particularly notable as she has been granted a conference fee waiver, thanks to her "exemplary research and potential," her university noted. — By Arrangement

Hyderabad: Prajna Priyadarshini Das, a senior research fellow (PhD scholar) from the department of plant sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), presented her research at the ongoing summer conference on plant-microbe interactions for early career researchers.' She is among only 20 early career researchers from around the world selected for this conference.

The event, organised by The Sainsbury Laboratory in Norwich, United Kingdom. Prajna’s selection for this event is particularly notable as she has been granted a conference fee waiver, thanks to her "exemplary research and potential," her university noted.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
prajna priyadarshini das University of Hyderabad The Sainsbury Laboratory 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick