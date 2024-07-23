Hyderabad student selected among 20 students globally for Sainsbury Laboratory Summer Conference

Hyderabad: Prajna Priyadarshini Das, a senior research fellow (PhD scholar) from the department of plant sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), presented her research at the ongoing summer conference on plant-microbe interactions for early career researchers.' She is among only 20 early career researchers from around the world selected for this conference.

The event, organised by The Sainsbury Laboratory in Norwich, United Kingdom. Prajna’s selection for this event is particularly notable as she has been granted a conference fee waiver, thanks to her "exemplary research and potential," her university noted.