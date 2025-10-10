Hyderabad: Student Dies By Suicide Over Harrassment By Coach

Learning of the incident, friends of the victim K. Moulika told her family that she had been upset for the past few days after one Degavath Ambaji alias Lucky, a volleyball coach, proposed to her and later began harassing her.

Police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances under Section 194 of the BNSS. “Lucky is absconding. We are tracing him and will alter the FIR sections accordingly. We have collected data from Moulika’s phone and are investigating further,” said SI Mamatha.

Efforts to contact Railway Degree College went in vain. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

According to Lalaguda sub-inspector and investigating officer K. Mamatha, Moulika, was a BBA second-year student at Railway Degree College, Tarnaka, and resided in APHB Colony, Lallapet. She was found dead by her brother, Chandra Vardhan, 21, around 8 pm on Wednesday.

After Moulika returned home from college around 4 pm, her parents left with her younger sister, an Intermediate student, to a college to collect her memo. Chandra, who was at home, went to take a bath. When he returned and did not find Moulika, he searched the house. A room outside was locked from inside and there was no response to his repeated knocking. He then called neighbours, who broke open the door and found Moulika unresponsive. She was shifted to Government Railway Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. At

The hospital authorities alerted the police, who registered a case, shifted the body to Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination, and later handed it over to the family.

Learning of the incident, Moulika’s friends reached the hospital and told her family that she had been upset for the past few days after one Degavath Ambaji alias Lucky, a volleyball coach, proposed to her and later began harassing her.

Chandra said that about a month ago, Lucky had met Moulika while he was called for training students for a Sports Day event by the college, through a common friend, who was her senior. They began interacting on social media, and he proposed to her. However, when she refused to take it forward, he continued messaging her.

“To persuade her, he sent pictures of himself with women he was previously in relationships with. This disturbed her deeply. She acted normal at home to avoid worrying our parents, but her friends said she was often upset at college,” Chandra said.

At her residence, Moulika’s mother stood by her photograph, pale and motionless, while the priest completed the rites. “She is too stunned to speak,” said a relative.

Her father, P.J. Pramod Kumar, a retired Railways employee, told Deccan Chronicle, “We do not know why she took this decision. She was active and loved dancing. This is beyond shocking for us.”

With tears in his eyes, he added, “Everyone has the right to propose to someone, but one must not go to extremes. Even while expressing love, people must ensure they do not emotionally harm the other person. Some are too sensitive, words and actions can wound deeply. I hope no parent ever has to see their child's body like this.”