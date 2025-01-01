Hyderabad Streets Bustle with Festivities as 2024 Ends

Hyderabad:Lively streets and public areas, bustling shopping centres, eateries and watering holes, and packed liquor stores, and the police keeping a watchful eye, were seen as the city bade farewell to 2024 and welcomed the New Year.

“There’s so much excitement in the air as everyone gets ready for the big night,” said Shraddha Uniyal. “People are rushing to grab last-minute booze, booking staycations, and just making sure they’re set for a memorable celebration. It’s definitely a festive atmosphere everywhere you go,” she added.

Police ensured smooth traffic flow as people head to their favourite spots for a night of celebration. Most flyovers were closed as a safety measure.

“We’ve been preparing for a quieter night at the farmhouse with close friends and family,” shared a resident Vishal Kumar. “It’s the perfect escape from the crowds and the ideal way to welcome the new year,” he added. Meanwhile, churches across the city are hosting midnight masses, with people gathering to pray and celebrate. “We’ll be attending the midnight mass at our church to bring in the New Year with peace and gratitude,” said Sharon Raj.

“Youngsters are heading out for long road trips tonight,” said Arun Teja. “We’re excited to drive through the night, welcoming the New Year on the road and enjoy a long, adventurous ride with friends.”

The streets, too, are glowing with festive lights, while muggulu (traditional rangoli designs) decorate many homes, adding to the colorful celebrations. “I love putting up muggulu with my family,” said a 12-year-old schoolgirl, Deepika.K.

Shopping malls are bustling with people rushing to grab last-minute deals as year-end sales continue. “The sales are amazing right now. I’ve been able to grab some great gifts before heading out of town for our family road trip,” says shopper Anjali Reddy.

For those looking to light up the sky, firecrackers are in high demand. Bakeries are also seeing a surge in customers as they sell special year-end cakes.

On the streets, a local biryani stall was overwhelmed by the crowds. “We usually see a steady demand, but tonight is different,” said the stall owner, Mohammed Ibrahim. “We’ve put up a special offer for the New Year and the crowd has been huge. The New Year rush has definitely boosted our sales,” he added.

However, not everyone is able to join in the celebrations. “We do have a life outside of work, you know,” said Sravathi Varma, an employee working late hours at a corporate office. “But some of us are stuck here, working while everyone else is out having fun. It’s tough missing out on the New Year excitement, but we have to do what we have to do,” she added.