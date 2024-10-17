Hyderabad Store Catches Fire, No Casualty Occurred

Hyderabad: A fire was reported at a store at Himayatnagar on Wednesday evening, and was doused by personnel from the Secretariat fire range division. Fire officials said that flames erupted in the electrical panel room, likely due to a short circuit. Cotton boxes stored nearby caught fire, quickly filling the store with smoke. The management cleared the store of customers and employees and called the emergency services. By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had subsided but smoke lingered in the store.



