Hyderabad Store Catches Fire, No Casualty Occurred

Telangana
DC Correspondent
16 Oct 2024 10:11 PM GMT
A fire was reported at a store at Himayatnagar on Wednesday evening, and was doused by personnel from the Secretariat fire range division. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: A fire was reported at a store at Himayatnagar on Wednesday evening, and was doused by personnel from the Secretariat fire range division. Fire officials said that flames erupted in the electrical panel room, likely due to a short circuit. Cotton boxes stored nearby caught fire, quickly filling the store with smoke. The management cleared the store of customers and employees and called the emergency services. By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had subsided but smoke lingered in the store.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
