Hyderabad Stays Dry, Rain Lashes Many Parts Of Telangana

Hyderabad:Rain battered several districts in north and east Telangana on Monday, while Hyderabad stayed dry through the day, with a forecast of light showers after midnight.

Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society showed Jagtial receiving 84.5 mm, Adilabad 62.5 mm, and Kagaznagar in Kumaram Bheem district 52 mm by 8.30 pm. Mancherial, Nirmal, and Peddapalli reported 30 mm or more at multiple stations.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, “Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places, and heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Khammam district… Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places, and heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in B. Kothagudem, while heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Jagtial district.” It added that “under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.”



The evening bulletin by the IMD placed Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Peddapalli under an orange warning, with heavy to very heavy rain “very likely to occur at isolated places.”



A yellow warning was issued for Adilabad, Hanumakonda, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahbubabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Warangal, and others. Several of these districts have been placed under the orange alert till September 3. Additionally, thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph have been forecast across all districts till September 5.



Hyderabad remained cloudy throughout the day, with no rainfall recorded till 9 pm. The local forecast said: “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are very likely to occur in the city,” especially at night. Temperatures also remained cool at around 25-26°C, with showers expected after midnight into the early morning.

Officials cautioned about water pooling and traffic congestion in areas where intense spells had already occurred. The IMD warned that thunderstorms could bring further disruption. Civic bodies were asked to keep drainage lines clear and prepare response teams.