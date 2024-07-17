Hyderabad startup HYLENR makes progress in clean fusion energy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based start-up HYLENR demonstrated what it said was the world’s first cold fusion technology designed to generate clean energy, on Wednesday. This low energy nuclear reactor (LENR) technology has received a patent from the government of India, marking a significant milestone in the realm of sustainable energy solutions, the start-up said.



In simple terms, cold fusion, often referred to as low energy nuclear reaction, involves fusing atomic nuclei at relatively low temperatures compared to traditional nuclear reactors. HYLENR said its technology amplified input electricity to produce heat, which could be harnessed for a variety of applications, from space missions to room heating in cold regions, and induction heating for domestic and industrial needs.

Unlike conventional nuclear fission reactors, HYLENR’s devices do not emit nuclear waste or use radioactive materials, significantly reducing associated risks, the start-up said.

During a live demonstration at T-HUB, HYLENR’s reactor was shown to consistently achieve a heat amplification ratio of 1.5x, generating 150 watts of heat from a 100-watt electrical input.

Explaining the details, Siddhartha Durairajan, chief executive officer of HYLENR, noted that the patent validated the inventiveness of the technology and its viability in enhancing efficiency within existing power generation systems.

By leveraging LENR, the approach aims to amplify electricity from both renewable and non-renewable sources, ultimately targeting a 2.5 times increase in power output.

Dr Prahlada Ramarao, Chief Innovation Officer of HYLENR, who is a former distinguished scientist at DRDO and a Padma Shri awardee, spoke about the uniqueness of cold fusion technology, and its potential to provide a sustainable and easily attainable supply of clean energy.

With advanced research and development facilities located at T-HUB in Hyderabad and another centre in Bengaluru’s Electronic City, HYLENR hoped to scale up LENR units for field testing and demonstration projects. The start-up also aimed to partner with research institutions and regulatory bodies to establish safety standards and ensure the successful deployment of its LENR technology.

HYLENR is also seeking strategic investments of $10 million to further accelerate productisation, enhance efficiency, and drive business development.