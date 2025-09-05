 Top
Hyderabad Stands As Symbol of Harmony, Says Revanth After Khairatabad Ganesh Darshan

5 Sept 2025 1:07 PM IST

Highlighting the government’s support, the CM said Telangana is the only state in the country to provide free electricity to Ganesh pandals.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited Khairatabad Maha Ganesh on Friday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy offered prayers to the Khairatabad Ganesh on Friday and congratulated the festival committee on successfully completing 71 years of the iconic celebration. He said that when people talk about Ganesh festivals in the country, Khairatabad Ganapati always stands out.

Highlighting the government’s support, the CM said Telangana is the only state in the country to provide free electricity to Ganesh pandals. “We wanted devotees to celebrate the festival with full devotion, without any hurdles,” he said.
He added that the government has been constantly monitoring issues, coordinating with officials, and resolving problems to ensure that festivities go on without disruption. “Hyderabad stands as a symbol of religious harmony, respecting all communities,” he said.
The Chief Minister said special arrangements have been made at Tank Bund and other immersion points to avoid inconvenience. He appealed to devotees to participate in the immersion with devotion and utmost care.
