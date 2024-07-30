Hyderabad: Software Engineer Raped by Childhood friend in Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: A software engineer was allegedly raped by two men, one of them being her childhood friend in Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad on Monday night.



Gautham Reddy from Hayat Nagar’s Lecturers’ Colony and another person were involved in the crime, the police said.





According to the Vanasthalipuram ACP Kasi Reddy, the incident occurred when the victim was invited to a party by Gautham Reddy, her childhood friend.

The victim and Gautham Reddy went to Bommarillu Grand Restaurant in Omkar Nagar, where they consumed alcohol at the bar before heading to a hotel room on July 29. The victim, who was already intoxicated, screamed upon regaining consciousness and finding another person in the room with Gautham Reddy.



The hotel staff rushed to the room after hearing the screams. The two men fled the spot.









