Hyderabad: Slaughterhouses To Be Closed On Tuesday For Mahaveer Jayanthi
The order covered cattle, sheep and goat slaughterhouses along with retail meat and beef shops within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporations
Hyderabad: The three civic bodies covering the city have ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and meat stores in their jurisdiction on Tuesday for Mahavir Jayanti.
According to a statement, the order covered cattle, sheep and goat slaughterhouses along with retail meat and beef shops within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporations.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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