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Hyderabad: Slaughterhouses To Be Closed On Tuesday For Mahaveer Jayanthi

Telangana
30 March 2026 11:18 PM IST

The order covered cattle, sheep and goat slaughterhouses along with retail meat and beef shops within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporations

Hyderabad: Slaughterhouses To Be Closed On Tuesday For Mahaveer Jayanthi
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Lord Mahavir.
Hyderabad: The three civic bodies covering the city have ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and meat stores in their jurisdiction on Tuesday for Mahavir Jayanti.
According to a statement, the order covered cattle, sheep and goat slaughterhouses along with retail meat and beef shops within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporations.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Mahavir Jayanti 
India Southern States Telangana 
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