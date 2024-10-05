Hyderabad: Showroom Fined Rs 53K for Illegal Tree Felling

Hyderabad: An under-construction car showroom in Masjid Banda, Kondapur, was penalised by the forestry and wildlife department for felling three gulmohar trees on the site. The incident came to light after a local activist raised the issue on X (Twitter), prompting the department to investigate. The cutting down of the trees without the necessary permission, violated environmental regulations aimed at protecting the city’s green cover.

The department’s response was delayed initially due to a change in officials overseeing the case. However, after conducting an investigation, authorities confirmed the violation and imposed a fine of Rs 53,300 on the showroom owners. The fine was levied as per the guidelines of the Telangana Forest Act, which mandates penalties for unauthorised tree felling.

Following the department’s action, the owners of the showroom paid the fine immediately.