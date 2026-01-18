Hyderabad Shivers as Winter Chill Deepens; Telangana Below 10°C

Hyderabad: A decent winter chill continued across Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana, with temperatures dipping to near and below 10 degrees Celsius in many areas.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Moula Ali and HCU–Serlingampally emerged as the coldest locations, both recording a low of 10.2°C. Gachibowli followed with 11.2°C, while Rajendranagar registered 11.3°C and Alwal 11.8°C. Other areas including Qutbullapur (12°C), Jeedimetla (13°C), Kishanbagh (13.1°C), Neredmet (13.3°C) and Bahadurpura (13.4°C) also witnessed chilly conditions. Temperatures hovered around 13.8°C in Himayatnagar, Karwan, Bowenpally and Charminar, while Secunderabad and Malkajgiri recorded 14.6°C and 14.8°C respectively.

Across Telangana, KB Asifabad (Tiryani) recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 7°C. Adilabad’s Bheempoor reported 8.7°C, followed by Kohir in Sangareddy at 8.8°C. Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district registered 9.8°C, while Ramagiri in Peddapalli recorded 10°C. Markook in Siddipet saw a low of 10.1°C and Amrabad in Nagarkurnool reported 10.5°C, indicating the persistence of cold wave conditions across the state.