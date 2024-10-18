Hyderabad shines on Day 1 of TG police meet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police emerged as the top performer on Day 1 of the Telangana Police Duty Meet on Thursday. Over 150 police personnel participated in six different competitions, notable among them being scientific aids in investigation, anti-sabotage checks, computer awareness, dog squad handling and police videography.

TGCSB director Shikha Goel said these events were held in written, objective-type and practical tests.

The officers were engaged in simulated critical situation response scenarios, testing their ability to handle high-pressure situations, coordinate efficiently, and ensure public safety.

At the end of the day, results were declared. While Hyderabad emerged as the top performer with six participants securing podium finishes, Cyberabad came second with five participants bagging top-three finishes.

"Expectations are high from Day 2. The remaining events are sure to deliver equally impressive results," Goel said.