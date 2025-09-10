Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 1612 Offenders during Ganesh Festival

Hyderabad: SHE Teams Hyderabad demonstrated their unwavering commitment to safeguarding women devotees during the Ganesh festival that concluded recently.

Through high vigilance and well-coordinated operations, the SHE teams apprehended 1,612 individuals red-handed for misbehaving with women at various immersion points of Ganesh idols and celebration areas across the city.

Among them, 1,544 were majors and 68 were minors. The offenders were booked under relevant provisions of law, while counseling sessions were organized for minors to create awareness and prevent recurrence of such misconduct, said Telangana Women Safety Wing Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr. Lavanya NJP on Wednesday,

An age-wise analysis of the offenders revealed that 68 were below 18 years, 290 were aged between 18 and 20 years, 646 were between 21 and 30 years, 397 were aged between 31 and 40 years, 166 were between 41 and 50 years, and 45 were above 50 years.

The operation involved strategic deployment of SHE Teams in mufti, equipped with hidden cameras to monitor high-footfall areas. Quick response measures ensured immediate intervention wherever incidents were reported, developing a safer environment for women devotees and tourists participating in the celebrations.

This proactive and zero-tolerance approach by SHE Teams reflects Hyderabad police’s dedication to protecting women’s dignity and maintaining public safety during large-gathering events.

Out of the 1,612 red-handed cases, 168 were booked as petty cases out of which 70 cases have already been produced before the Nampally court, which awarded fines of Rs.50 in 10 cases, Rs.1,050 each in 59 cases, and simple imprisonment of two days in one case.

The remaining 98 petty cases were in the process of being presented before the court. In addition, 1,444 individuals were issued strict warnings and let off temporarily, with a commitment to recall them for mandatory counseling sessions along with their parents and family members.

These sessions, conducted by professional psychiatrists and counselors, aim to correct behavioral tendencies, promote awareness, and ensure that such misconduct is not repeated in the future.

In an advisory, the SHE teams cautioned the people about fraudsters who often create fake profiles to gain trust and exploit them. Always verify the identity of people while interacting online. The police asked the people to avoid over sharing of personal information.

“Limit the amount of personal information you share on social media. Fraudsters can use this information to impersonate you or carry out identity theft,” the police said, advising to use strong, unique passwords for accounts and enable two-factor authentication wherever possible to enhance security.

For assistance or to report incidents, the people could contact SHE Teams helpline via Dial 100 or WhatsApp at 9490616555.