Hyderabad: Severe Violations Found in 3 Popular Restaurants

Hyderabad: Rusty iron knives, insect-infested rice flour, rotten tomatoes, rat faeces and a toilet opening directly into the kitchen — along with a severe cockroach infestation — were discovered at three popular restaurants in the city. Telangana food safety officials uncovered alarming hygiene violations at three well-known restaurants in the city—Taaza Kitchen and Amogha Hotel and Café in Ameerpet and 4 Seasons Multi-Cuisine Restaurant in Tolichowki—during recent inspections.

At Taaza Kitchen, officials found rusty iron knives used for chopping vegetables, insect-infested rice flour and spoiled tomatoes. The restaurant lacked a water analysis report and Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) certificates for supervisors.

Refrigerators were poorly maintained, food items were left uncovered and unlabelled and raw and semi-prepared ingredients were stored together, the inspection team found. Storage space was small and congested, with food articles placed directly on the floor instead of pallets.

Additionally, dustbins were left uncovered, temperature records for cold storage were not maintained, and some food handlers lacked hairnets and gloves.

At Amogha Hotel and café in Ameerpet, pest control and staff health records, water analysis reports and Fostac certificates of the supervisor were not available. Refrigerators were not maintained properly and were littered with food waste. The flooring was patchy with littering of food waste and stagnant water at several places, officials said.

Grinding and washing areas were found to be unhygienic with clogged drains. Food articles in the refrigerator were found to be uncovered and unlabelled. Synthetic food colors were found and discarded on suspicion of use in prepared food articles, the food safety team found.

Amogha Hotel and Café had similar violations. Officials noted the absence of a water analysis report, FoSTaC certificates and pest control records. Refrigerators were littered with food waste, and the flooring was patchy with stagnant water and food debris. Grinding and washing areas had clogged drains and were in an unsanitary state.

Uncovered and unlabelled food items were found in the refrigerator, and synthetic food colours—suspected to be used in prepared dishes—were discarded. Storage was congested, with food and non-food items dumped together. Officials also observed a rodent infestation and a toilet opening directly into the kitchen, posing a serious contamination risk.

At 4 Seasons, food safety officials discovered a heavy infestation of cockroaches, with insects present throughout the kitchen. Rat faeces in the storage area indicated a rodent problem. The washing area was unhygienic, with stagnant water, clogged drains and food waste littered across the floor.

The food safety team said refrigerated food was uncovered and unlabelled, and raw meats such as chicken and mutton were stored haphazardly, increasing the risk of contamination. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were kept together, along with raw and semi-cooked ingredients. The kitchen ceiling was dark and sooty, the walls were greasy with broken tiles, and the flooring was littered with food debris.